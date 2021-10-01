Which IPL Team Tops Table, Check Points

The second phase of IPL 2021 was started against the Mumbai Indians and the Chennai Super Kings. The matches were going smoothly and came to the league stage. Now it is the other stage of the IPL, the playoffs.

The top two teams in the IPL standings will compete in Qualifier 1, with the winner advancing straight to the final and the losing team will get a second chance.

The third and fourth-placed teams in the IPL 2021 points standings will compete in the Eliminator. The losing team is eliminated, and the winner advances to Qualifier 2 to meet the losing team from Qualifier 1. The winner of Qualifier 2 will advance to the finals.

Here is the latest IPL 2021 points table:

S.no Team Matches Played Win Loss Points 1 CSK 11 9 2 18 2 DC 11 8 3 16 3 RCB 11 7 4 14 4 KKR 11 5 6 10 5 MI 11 5 6 10 6 PBKS 11 4 7 8 7 RR 11 4 7 8 8 SRH 11 2 9 4

The final match of IPL 2021 is scheduled for October 15.