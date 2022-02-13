Which IPL Franchise Bought Which Player For How Much at Mega Auction 2022

AlsDay one of the highly anticipated IPL 2022 mega auction was completed. A lot of twits have happened during bidding. Few players sold for high prices and the senior players were unsold. Ishan Kishan was the most expensive player so far. Mumbai Indians bought him for 15.25 crores after him Shreyas Iyer sold for Kolkata Knight Riders for Rs 12 Crores. A total of 98 players auction was completed on day one

Here is the players' list who are sold so far:

