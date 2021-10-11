Which 46 Countries Has Ronaldo Scored Against In International Football?
In international football, Ronaldo has scored against 46 different countries.
In his 181st international football encounter, Cristiano Ronaldo scored a goal against Qatar. Ronaldo has scored against 46 different nations, making him the European footballer with the most international appearances. Ronaldo has 112 international goals to his name. Against Sweden and Lithuania, he had the most goals (seven each). He had six goals in each of the games against Andorra, Hungary, and Luxembourg.