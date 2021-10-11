Which 46 Countries Has Ronaldo Scored Against In International Football?

October 11, 2021

Dr YSR, YS Jagan First Father-son Duo to Offer Pattu Vasthrams as CMs at Tirumala: A rare feat in the history of Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam(TTD) is about to unfold once again atop the holy shrine of Lord Venkateswara Swamy in Tirumala, on Monday. Two members of the same family have been presented the opportunity to present the pattu vasthrams or the silk cloth offerings to the Lord in the official capacity as Chief Ministers of the State.