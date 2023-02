Where To Watch Kannada Chalanachitra Cup 2023 For Free

Kannada Chalanachitra Cup 2023, the third edition kicked off on Friday at M Chinnaswamy Stadium.The cricket league, which will involve both notable Kannada actors and retired cricketers, will have six teams separated into two groups.

KCC 2023: Teams

Hoysala Eagles: Chris Gayle, Sudeepa (C), Sagar Gowda, Anup Bhandari, Nagarjuna Sharma, Arjun Bachchan, Vishwa, Manju Pavagada, Sunil Gowda, Tharun Sudheer, Rohit Gowda, Ritesh Bhatkal, Abhishek Baadkar.

Ganga Warriors: Suresh Raina, Dhananjaya, Karan Arya, Naveen Raghu, Vaibhav Ram, Mallikacharan Wadi, Sudarshan, Sunil Rao, Simple Suni, Prasanna, Rajan Hassan, Praveen, Shivakumar BU, Krishna (C).

Vijayanagara Patriots: Herschelle Gibbs, Upendra, Trivikram, Garuda Ram, Vikas, Dharma Keerthi Raj, Vittal Kamath, Kiran, Sachin, Mahesh Krishna, Mayur Patel, Adarsh, Rajat Hegde, Pradeep (C).

Kadamba Lions: T Dilshan, Ganesh (C), Renuk, Vyasraj, Loki, Pratap V, Loki CK, Yogesh, Abhilash, Pavan Wadeyar, Preetham Gubbi, Rakshith S, Rishi Bopanna, Rajiv Hanu.

Rashtrakuta Panthers: S. Badrinath, Dhruva Sarja, Vinod Kini, Chandan Kumar, Sanjay, Prathap Narayan, Manu Aiyyappa, Alak Ananda, Jaggi, Syed, Nihal Ullal, Aneeshwar Gautham, Jayaram Karthik (C).

Wodeyar Chargers: Brian Lara, Shivanna (C), Arjun Yogi, Nirup Bhandari, Naresh Gandhi, CM Harsha, Ram Pavan, Vijay, Ganesh Raj, Madhu, Mohit BA, Rahul Prasanna, Aaryan, Thaman S.

Live Streaming:

Kannada Chalanachitta Cup 2023 matches will be streaming on the Zee Picchar which is available on Zee5 app.