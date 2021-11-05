Where to Watch India Vs Scotland T20 World Cup Match, Check India Streaming Time

The next match for India in the T20 World Cup is against Scotland. It will take place on November 5 (today).

In the last match, Scotland gave a tough fight to New Zealand till the last over. Despite the high score, the Kiwis faced tension until the end. On the other hand, India faced Afghanistan in their last match. India excelled in all areas. The openers also featured in their full form.

There is no doubt that this match will run smoothly. Since 2007, the two teams have never played a T20I match. India, which has tackled the challenge of Afghanistan with skill, is in a position to repeat such a performance two more times.

Toss Prediction

The toss will be crucial once more. Dubai International Cricket Stadium is ideal for chasing. Those who won the toss may choose to chase.

Also Read: India Must Maintain High Net Run Rate Against Scotland to Qualify for Semis

Here are the details regarding today's match:

When: India vs Scotland (IND vs SCO), Friday, November 5, at 07:30 pm.

Where: Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

How to watch:

TV: Star Sports Network is telecasting the matches.

Online Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar