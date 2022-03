Hyderabad FC and Kerala Blasters will compete for the Indian Super League (ISL) trophy in the ISL season 8 final on Sunday evening at the Fatorda Stadium in Goa.

Hyderabad FC has made it to the finals for the first time. In the playoffs, they defeated ATK Mohun Bagan 3-2. On the other hand, Kerala Blasters had previously reached the finals twice but lost to ATK in 2014 and 2016. Here are the other details regarding the ISL final match

When will the Hyderabad vs Kerala Blasters match be played?

The Hyderabad vs Kerala Blasters match will be played on March 20, Sunday at 7.30 pm

Where to watch the Hyderabad vs Kerala Blasters match?

On TV:

The match between Hyderabad and Kerala Blasters will be aired on Star Sports Network

Online:

Disney+Hotstar and JIO TV will stream the match