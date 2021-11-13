Where To Watch Australia vs New Zealand T20 World Cup Final Match, Check India Streaming Time

Cricket fans get ready to witness a tough battle in the final match of the T20 World Cup 2021 on November 14 (Sunday). Both the teams performed spectacularly in the semi-finals and made it to the finals. The semi-final matches were less than a thrill.

Here are the details regarding New Zealand vs Australia match:

Match Date: Sunday, November 14, 2021

Match Venue: Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai

Match Time: 7.30 pm IST

Also Read: T20 World Cup 2021 Final Aus vs NZ: Match Predictions, Match Preview

Where To Watch:

On TV: The T20 World Cup final match can be watched on Star Sports Network.

Online Streaming: Disney+Hotstar

T20 Head-to-Head Records:

Total matches played: 14

Australia won: 9

New Zealand won: 5