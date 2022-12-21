Where is Topless Argentina Fan Who Was Arrested at FIFA Final?

Argentina and France battled to a thrilling 3-all draw, forcing the game to be settled by post-match penalties. Amid all the celebrations, an Argentina fan went topless at the Lusail Stadium and got arrested after celebrating her team's thrilling triumph in the FIFA World Cup 2022 final in Qatar on Sunday.

Following Gonzalo Montiel's crucial penalty kick, the TV cameras switched to the Argentina supporters, who erupted in celebration of their team's penalty shootout triumph led by Lionel Messi. And one lady has been captured rejoicing by removing her top. That could be forgiven in other cultures and nations, but according to the Daily Mail, the fan is now facing jail time in Qatar.

Before the start of the FIFA World Cup 2022, organizers are said to have imposed a clothing rule on supporters. Fans have been reminded to follow Qatar's laws and cultural practices, including alcohol, drug, sexuality, and dress code rules.

Also Read: Can Pakistan Qualify For World Test Championship Final After Whitewash Against England?