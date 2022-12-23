Where Does India Stand in FIFA Rankings

Argentina won the FIFA World Cup 2022 after defeating France in the finals. However, this was not enough to be at the top of the FIFA rankings. Brazil, after being defeated in the quarterfinals by Croatia, is the world's number one football country. Argentina climbed one spot to No. 2 while France climbed one spot to No. 3.

Despite winning only one game in Qatar, Belgium is ranked fourth, a two-place drop. England and the Netherlands are ranked fifth and sixth, respectively. Croatia gained five spots to the seventh position. Despite failing to qualify for the World Cup, European champion Italy is ranked eighth. Morocco is the highest-ranked African country, at No. 11, because of its historic march to the semifinals.

But where does India stand at the FIFA rankings?

The Indian men's football team is placed 106th in the world, while the Indian women's football team is ranked 61st.

