Where To Buy Tickets Online, Offline For IND vs SA T20I Series, Check Rates

The T20I series against India and South Africa is scheduled to begin on June 9, Thursday at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, New Delhi with KL Rahul as the captain. In the five-match T20I series the third T20I match will be played at the ACA-VDCA Stadium, Visakhapatnam on June 14.

Cricket buffs in the city and surrounding districts are in for some cricketing treat as Visakhapatnam has been identified to host the third of the five T20s against South Africa.

The preparations for the match are already underway. Both teams will arrive in Visakhapatnam on the 13th. The stadium has a 27,251 seating capacity. Excluding the local clubs and complimentaries, the remaining tickets will go on sale online at 11.30 a.m. on the 5th of this month, according to the Andhra Cricket Association.

Tickets can purchase on Paytm Insider. The entry fee ranges from Rs 600 to Rs 6,000. It will be available offline on the 8th at three locations in Visakhapatnam.

India vs South Africa T20I Series Schedule:

1. June 9- Thursday - Arun Jaitley Stadium, New Delhi

2. June 12- Sunday- Barabati Stadium, Cuttack

3. June 14/ Tuesday- ACA-VDCA Stadium, Visakhapatnam

4. June 17- Friday - Rajkot Stadium- Rajkot

5. June 19- Sunday- M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru