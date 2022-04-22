What's the Real Reason Behind Irfan Pathan's Tweet? Why Did Amit Mishra React To That?

Irfan Patan, a former Indian cricketer who now works as a Hindi commentator for Tata IPL 2022, earlier shared a tweet on his official Twitter handle. The tweet reads, " My country, my beautiful country, has the potential be the greatest country on earth. But..."

My country, my beautiful country, has the potential to be the greatest country on earth.BUT……… — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) April 21, 2022

However, Irfan Pathan did not elaborate on his tweet, but netizens are commenting that Irfan Pathan is hinting about socio-political events and religious issues.

Another cricketer, Amit Mishra, responded to Irfan Pathan's tweet and wrote, " My country, my beautiful country, has the potential to be the greatest country on earth... only if some people realize that our constitution is the first book to be followed."

My country, my beautiful country, has the potential to be the greatest country on earth…..only if some people realise that our constitution is the first book to be followed. — Amit Mishra (@MishiAmit) April 22, 2022

Both cricketers' tweets went viral on social media. Netizens are giving their opinions. Here are the reactions:

Dear Irfan Pathan, “If you hate our Country, or if you are not happy here, you can leave!” pic.twitter.com/Br0fAyZjXx — Dr. Sujin Eswar 🇮🇳 (@SujinEswar1) April 22, 2022

Thats why Cricket runs in every Indians blood.. it has all the answers🤗🇮🇳 Irfan Pathan Vs Amit Mishra pic.twitter.com/LCnvPd6q0s — Puja 🇮🇳 (@pusing27) April 22, 2022

If that was a veiled reply to Irfan Pathan, then RSS has managed to divide even in the National Team based on religion. Shame. — Shivaani Dhar Sen (@mcshivanisen) April 22, 2022