What's the Real Reason Behind Irfan Pathan's Tweet? Why Did Amit Mishra React To That?

Apr 22, 2022, 15:37 IST
- Sakshi Post

Irfan Patan, a former Indian cricketer who now works as a Hindi commentator for Tata IPL 2022, earlier shared a tweet on his official Twitter handle. The tweet reads, " My country, my beautiful country, has the potential be the greatest country on earth. But..."

However, Irfan Pathan did not elaborate on his tweet, but netizens are commenting that Irfan Pathan is hinting about socio-political events and religious issues.

Another cricketer, Amit Mishra, responded to Irfan Pathan's tweet and wrote, " My country, my beautiful country, has the potential to be the greatest country on earth... only if some people realize that our constitution is the first book to be followed."

Both cricketers' tweets went viral on social media. Netizens are giving their opinions. Here are the reactions:


Sports News
IPL 2022
