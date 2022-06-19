What is Yuvraj Raj Singh Son's Name?

Former cricketer Yuvraj Singh and actor Hazel Keech revealed the name of their son. Taking to social media on Sunday, the couple said they have named their son, Orion Keech Singh. The couple also shared photos with Orion.

Yuvraj singh wrote, "Welcome to the world 𝗢𝗿𝗶𝗼𝗻 𝗞𝗲𝗲𝗰𝗵 𝗦𝗶𝗻𝗴𝗵 ❤️. Mummy and Daddy love their little “puttar”. Your eyes twinkle with every smile just as your name is written amongst the stars #HappyFathersDay @hazelkeech (sic)."

The couple welcomed their first child together in January 2022.

Reacting to the post, actors Ayushmann Khurrana, Sagarika Ghatge, and Bipasha Basu, as well as cricketers Irfan Pathan and Nikhil Chopra, and tennis player Sania Mirza dropped red heart emojis in the comments section. Designer Nandita Mahtani wrote, "Many congratulations."

Hazel also shared pictures on Instagram of Orion resting on Yuvraj Singh's chest.She captioned the post, "Happy first Fathers Day to you @yuvisofficial You’ve dreamt of this day since before we even met, now here you are, a burping, bottle feeding, nappy-changing, rocking-baby-to-sleep Papa with all the sleep deprivation and vomit that comes along with the giggles, smiles and joy. You’re a great hands-on dad and I'm proud of the effort you make, always trying your best xx."

