What Happens if It Rains on India-Pakistan T20 World Cup Match

T20 World Cup 2022: Team India and Pakistan square off in Melbourne on October 23. Millions of fans were eagerly waiting for the mouth-watering clash but there were reports that rain may play spoilsport.

The Australian Bureau of Meteorology's weather report forecasts an 80% chance of showers on Sunday in the Melbourne area, with showers most likely to occur in the evening.

In Brisbane, the last warm-up games for India and Pakistan against New Zealand and Afghanistan, respectively, were also postponed.

What if the match gets washed out?

In case the game washed out, then both teams will receive one point apiece in accordance with the tournament's rules.

A team will receive two points for each victory and zero points for a loss. In a similar vein, both sides will receive one point in a draw.

There is no reserve day for the Super 12 stage matches, so if the rain gods are not kind, the match between India and Pakistan will have to be called off.

While it is yet unknown which two teams from the qualifying rounds would join India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, and South Africa in the Super 12 stage of Group B, neither India nor Pakistan would benefit from a washout.