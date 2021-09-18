What Happened When Arch Rivals Maria Sharapova, Serena Williams Came Face to Face at Met Gala?

Several stars attended the Met Gala 2021 on September 13, which was hosted at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York. In all of those, Serena Williams, Venus Williams, and Maria Sharapova drew the most attention with their photos together.

Serena Williams and Maria Sharapova's rivalry is well known in women's tennis history. Perhaps more importantly, their on-court animosity appears to have spilled over into their personal lives as well. There have been countless rumors throughout the years about how the two superstars do not get along off the court.

However, at the Met Gala on Tuesday, Serena Williams and Maria Sharapova stunned the tennis world by enjoying a playful moment in front of the cameras.

This is not photoshop 😂 Venus, Sharapova and Serena having a laugh at the #METGALA pic.twitter.com/KwwVV1wkEX — Latifat Adebayo Ohio (@Phatill) September 14, 2021

During their careers, they faced off 22 times on the court and Williams won 20 of those encounters. Sharapova, at 17, defeated Williams in the Wimbledon final in 2004.

Sharapova stated in her autobiography a few years ago that she feels that Williams hated her and swore to "never lose to that little b–ch again.

Sharapova has previously stated publicly that she and Williams shared similar interests but were not friends. The two notoriously exchanged shots on a regular basis, but that appears to be a thing of the past.

