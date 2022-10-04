West Indies Drops Star Batsman From T20 World Cup Squad For Missing Flight

T20 World Cup 2022: Cricket West Indies (CWI) has announced that Shimron Hetmyer was dropped from the T20 World Cup 2022 squad after the latter missed his re-scheduled flight to Australia.

"The West Indies Cricket Board (CWI) has today notified the International Cricket Council (ICC) that Shamarh Brooks has replaced Shimron Hetmyer in the West Indies Squad for the forthcoming ICC T20 World Cup in Australia," the CWI stated in a statement.

The CWI Selection Panel reached the decision when Shimron Hetmyer missed his re-scheduled trip to Australia, which had been moved from Saturday, October 1, at his request, owing to family reasons. With travel availability a major issue, a seat was obtained for him to depart Guyana today, Monday, October 3, meaning he would miss the first T20I (T20I) against Australia on Wednesday, October 5 at the Metricon Stadium.

Shamarh Brooks was announced as the replacement of explosive middle-order batter Shimron Hetmyer. "Shamarh has recently been a member of our T20 International squads and has put up great performances in the latter rounds of the just-ended CPL. He will go out to Australia as soon as possible this week, and I wish him and the rest of the group the best of luck in the competition," he continued.

West Indies T20 World Cup campaign will begin on October 17 against Scotland. They are in Group B, along with Scotland, Zimbabwe, and Ireland. The Windies were ousted from the tournament in the Super 12 stage last year.

West Indies Squad:

Nicholas Pooran (c), Rovman Powell, Yannic Cariah, Johnson Charles, Sheldon Cottrell, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Brandon King, Evin Lewis, Kyle Mayers, Obed Mccoy, Raymon Reifer, Odean Smith, Shamarh Brooks