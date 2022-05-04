West Indies Cricket Board Announces New T20I and ODI Captain

Nicholas Pooran has been named the new West Indies captain for one-day internationals (ODIs) and Twenty20 Internationals (T20Is) and Shai Hope, a wicketkeeper-batter, has been appointed as a new ODI vice-captain.

"Nicholas Pooran will take over as captain of the West Indies Men's ODI and T20I teams following Kieron Pollard's international retirement," Cricket West Indies said in a statement.

Pooran earlier served as vice-captain when all-rounder Pollard captained the side in both limited-overs forms.

"I am ecstatic to have been named captain of the West Indies team. I am following in the footsteps of several game titans who have left an incredible legacy for West Indian cricket. This is a prestigious role, a pivotal position in West Indian society because cricket is the force that unites all West Indians," said Nicholas Pooran.

His first assignment as captain will be to lead them in a three-match ODI series in the Netherlands, which begins on May 31.