Were Shubman-Sara Really Seen at Ahmedabad Airport? Here's The Truth

Indian youngster Shubman Gill has been in impressive form, which proves he will be the future star of the Indian Cricket Team. Shubman Gill blasted a magnificent unbeaten 126 off 63 balls to earn his first hundred in international cricket at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad against New Zealand.

He received praise from all across the world, including from Virat Kohli, who is preparing for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in 2023. Gill has been dubbed the "Future Star of Indian Cricket" by Kohli.

However, a picture of Sara Ali Khan and Shubman at an airport went viral. The user only shared the snapshot, but netizens assumed it was taken at Ahmedabad Airport. The others noticed that the photo had been edited.

However, as per sources, Sara Ali Khan is now in Mumbai, and she did not travel to Ahmedabad or attend the match yesterday at the Narendra Modi Stadium in the city.

Sara Ali Khan and Shubman's alleged love story became public after the couple was sighted on a date at a restaurant in Jaipur. A fan had taken their photo and shared it on social media. It quickly went viral.

