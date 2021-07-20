We Will Win For MS Dhoni: Suresh Raina

As the IPL season draws closer, Suresh Raina of CSK stated that he wants to win the IPL trophy for MS Dhoni this year. "We've played a lot of cricket for both India and CSK. I believe it's just emotions, and on top of that, we have mutual respect. He has taught me a lot and is like a big brother to me," said Raina.

"Hopefully, we'll have a camp in Dubai and we'll be able to win it for him again." I believe that the manner in which we were playing this year gave us a boost of confidence from his captaincy, and he was enjoying our mutual success.

We had the momentum because he gave all the players freedom, and we had Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Dwayne Bravo, and Ruturaj in the side. Raina said, "Hopefully, we can do it again this year for MS."

"We've won a lot of trophies together and lost a lot of finals together," he concluded, "but the respect we have for each other is great."

Questions were raised about whether Dhoni would be retained as captain in the 2021 season after retiring from international cricket and not being in his best form with the bat. In 2021, Dhoni stayed with CSK and proved it wrong.