We Move Ahead TOGETHER: Kohli On Team India After WTC Final Loss

India may have lost the World Test Championship final, but that does not diminish the amazing amount of effort the team has put in over the last two years.

Despite failing to win another ICC tournament, India captain Virat Kohli shared a heartfelt message on social media, emphasising the importance of this unit to him and his colleagues. Kohli took to Twitter to share a photo of his team in a huddle with the caption: "This isn't just a team. It's a family. We move ahead TOGETHER."

This isn’t just a team. It’s a family. We move ahead. TOGETHER 💙🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/E5ATtCGWLo — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) June 24, 2021

The Indian squad, which is now in England, will now be detached from the bubble and go around the country. According to sources, some will be watching Wimbledon while others are purchasing tickets for Euro 2020 events.

On July 14, the team will return to the bio-bubble, 20 days before the commencement of the Test series against England, which will take place at Nottingham, Lord's, Leeds, The Oval, and Old Trafford.