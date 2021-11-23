Watch:Shreyas Iyer's Magic Tricks Stuns Mohammed Siraj

Indian middle-order batsman Shreyas Iyer was spotted performing magic acts and stunning everyone's mind. Bowler Mohammed Siraj was also taken aback by the Delhi Capitals batsmen's magic talents.

In a video posted by BCCI on Twitter, the Delhi Capitals (DC) player requested Siraj to select a card from the deck. Iyer also requested to show the card to Ruturaj Gaikwad, the camera, and himself. The card was then placed in Siraj's hands.

He then mysteriously changed it with another card (a Joker), totally confusing the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) bowler. Currently, the video is going viral on social media.

Also Read: Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021: Dhoni Watches Shahrukh Khan Hit Last Ball Six, Pic Goes Viral

Weaving some magic 🪄 with a deck of cards & blowing everyone's minds 😯



How's this card trick from @ShreyasIyer15 that got @mdsirajofficial stunned! 😎#TeamIndia #INDvNZ pic.twitter.com/kKLongQ0CJ — BCCI (@BCCI) November 22, 2021

On the other hand, the duo was part of the T20I series against New Zealand. They sealed a 3-0 clean sweep against the Blackcaps. The Test series starts on November 25.