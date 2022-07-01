Watch: WWE NXT Wrestler Sanga Pushpa's Thaggedele Celebration Goes Viral

Indian wrestler Saurav Gurjar, best known by his ring name Sanga, is presently sweeping the WWE globe with his unbeaten streak of matches in the WWE NXT 2.0 brand. In a recent match, the world-famous WWE NXT wrestler, Sanga, imitated the 'Mai Jhukega Nahi" gesture in a match. The wrestler's imitation of Allu Arjun's famous gesture has gone viral on the internet and other social media platforms.

Allu Arjun's Pushpa: The Rise movie, which hit theatres on December 17, 2021, has broken many box office records. Fans, celebrities, athletes, and many others have praised the actor's performance and the movie team. Even months after the release, fans and a few celebrities were mimicking the iconic dialogues from the movie. On the other hand, the sequel to this popular film is now in production, and fans have high hopes for it.