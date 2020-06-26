HYDERABAD: The coronavirus pandemic has made people stay at home and figure out different ways to spend time. Everyone is staying active on social media during these days and are sharing snippets of their lockdown diaries. Most of the people are trying to follow a strict diet and workout routine. Film celebs and sports personalities are making sure that they follow strict workout routine and are motivating their followers to do the same.

Wrestler Divya Kakran is not giving a miss to her training routine. The 21-year-old wrestler took to her micro-blogging site and shared a video in which one could see Divya lifting her brother Dev who weighs 110 kg. She can be seen running uphill carrying her brother on her shoulders. Here is the video, just give a look at it.

She has moved to Harabagh, a village in Himachal Pradesh from Delhi. She is spending her time in the village wherein she has resumed training. A couple of days ago, she posted a video in which she can be seen cleaning the ground. Here is the video.

Divya Kakran was the second woman from India to win a gold at Asian Championships earlier this year. She said that her brother has sacrificed a lot to help her achieve success. In one of her interviews, Divya said that her brother left his education, his wrestling career, and everything for her. She further added that, "I have to sometimes attend wrestling camps in Lucknow which last for two-three months. I get accommodation in hostels for the camp, but my brother stays in hotel rooms to accompany me. He also beats me up when I give away points in bouts. He works hard on me and so gets angry when I make mistakes." Divya is taking inputs from her coach Vladimir Mestvirishvili of Georgia and is getting herself prepared for the sport.