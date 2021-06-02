Watch: World Test Championship Final Promo Gives You Goosebumps

Star Sports came up with a new promo for India versus New Zealand final titled "On the Brink of Greatness".

Team India, as well as the official broadcaster Star Sports, are preparing for the World Test Championship final against New Zealand.

In the video, India's famed sports broadcaster Harsha Bhogle speaks about the history of Test cricket and how Team India made it to the WTC final. If you are a true cricket fan, this video will give you goosebumps.

The showcase event will be placed at the Hampshire Bowl in Southampton from June 18 to 22. The WTC Final between India and New Zealand will be broadcast in seven different languages and on seven different channels.

Fans can watch the live webcast in three regional languages – Telugu, Kannada, and Tamil – as well as Hindi.

Virat Kohli and his boys, as well as the Indian women's team, are currently quarantined in Mumbai. They are slated to go to the United Kingdom on June 2 for a three-day isolation period before beginning training.