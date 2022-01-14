Watch: Virat Kohli's Angry Comments On Dean Elgar Caught On Stump Mic

After missing the last match of the three-match series against the Proteas in Johannesburg, Virat Kohli made comments on Dean Elgar in the series finale between Team India and South Africa. On the third day of the third Test match in Cape Town, Indian players Ashwin, KL Rahul, and Virat Kohli appeared irritated after a contentious Umpire's Review System (DRS) decision.

Before Elgar was given a lifeline thanks to a successful DRS, Kohli had a furious argument with South Africa's captain, which was also recorded on the stump mic.

On Day 3, India captain Kohli was spotted addressing Elgar by taking a subtle dig at the South African opener following the completion of the 12th over during South Africa's pursuit of a below-par score.

After India's 63-run victory in the Wanderers' Test three years ago, Elgar said that the match should have been cancelled. Kohli remembered that and sledged Elgar in this game and claimed that South Africa's opener is terrified of Bumrah.

"Unbelievable. Just after a Man of the Match performance in the last game, running from Jasprit... Chirping for 13 years Dean, you think you gonna keep me quiet? We all know who wanted the match called off in Joburg in 2018. We all know that," Kohli said.

To have any chance of winning the Test match and the series, India would need to take early wickets in the first session of play on Day 4.

