Watch: Virat Kohli Wish Fans A Very Happy Diwali, Urges Not To Burst Firecrackers

Everyone is celebrating Diwali, the festival of lights. Team India skipper Virat Kohli took to his social media to wish a Happy Diwali on this special occasion. Currently, the Indian team is in Australia in a secured bio-bubble. They are not allowed to go outside so, the players are conveying their Diwali wishes on social media. Virat Kohli uploaded a video on Instagram starts by wishing a happy Diwali to everyone. He said, “ A very Happy Diwali from me to you and your families. Please avoid crackers and instead light a Diya. Protect the environment and have fun with your loved ones. May God bless you with peace and prosperity. Take care and God bless you all.” Check out the video:

It is known that India will play three ODIs followed by three T20s and four test matches against Australia. A few days ago, Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) secretary Jay Shah said that the Virat Kohli was granted a paternity leave after the first Test against Australia next month.