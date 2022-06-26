Watch: Virat Kohli Expresses Anguish Over Fans Who Abused Kamlesh Nagarkoti

In the practice match against India and Leicestershire on Saturday, Indian youngster Kamlesh Nagarkoti was abused. Former India captain Virat Kohli, who heard this, became enraged with the Indian audience.

Virat has always been true to his feelings and supported his teammates. This time, it was Kamlesh Nagarkoti who was subjected to insults from a group of Indian spectators, and Kohli quickly returned the gaze during India's warm-up match in Leicestershire.

Real Captain who take stand with the youngesters, Kohli slammed a guy who was making fun of Kamlesh Nagarkoti during warm up game pic.twitter.com/rJrJpKddfr — Cheeku (@cult_viratian) June 25, 2022

After India's dismal performance against Pakistan in the T20 World Cup in 2021, fast-bowler Mohammed Shami received similar treatment from supporters like Kamlesh. Shami was brutally harassed and insulted on social media, with some bringing up his religion, and Kohli defended his teammate like a brother at the moment.

Team India has arrived in England and will play six white-ball matches, comprising three ODIs, two T20Is, and one Test match, beginning on July 1