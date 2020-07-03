HYDERABAD: Sporting events are not taking place due to the coronavirus stimulated lockdown but the sports personalities are not giving a miss to their workout regime. Virat Kohli is one of the fittest cricketers in the Indian team. He shared a video of him doing the hop push-ups. He gave a twist to it and even clapped while doing the exercise. Virat tagged Hardik Pandya in his post and captioned the post as, "Hey H @hardikpandya7 loved your fly push-ups. Here's adding a little clap to it." To this post, Hardik replied as, :Well done bruh...I think it will be some challenge to beat this." David Warner didn't step back to leave a comment on the post. He commented as, 'On Point like your cover drive boss' Here is the video, just give a look at it.

A couple of days ago, Hardik Pandya shared a video of him doing fly push-ups on his Instagram. India all-rounder Hardik Pandya sustained a back injury during the Asia Cup 2018. He didn't play international cricket for the next three months. He recovered to play in IPL 2019 but the injury resurfaced. Hardik missed the Carribean tour as well. He underwent a surgery in London and is now perfectly fit. Here is the video of Hardik Pandya doing fly push-ups. Sania Mirza was the first to leave a comment. She wrote as, 'That’s craaayyy'.

India didn't play any international cricket since March. India's last series against South Africa was called-off due to the coronavirus outbreak in the country. Speaking about Kohli, he is seriously following his fitness regime and has been sweating out in the gym to stay fit. Earlier, Kohli also shared a video of him performing a '180 landings' exercise and he also stunned all and sundry by showcasing his amazing weightlifting skills.