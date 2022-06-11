Watch: Video of Cricket Fans Brawl at India-SA First T20I Goes Viral

A video of an ugly brawl at the Arun Jaitley Stadium during India's first match against South Africa has gone viral on social media. In that video, a group of fans can be seen fighting. Thankfully, the cops arrive and intervene before things get out of hand, and the brawl comes to an end.

Here is the video:

Exclusive video from #QilaKotla yesterday East Stand pic.twitter.com/CXgWMOse87 — Pandit Jofra Archer (@Punn_dit) June 10, 2022

Also Read: Virat and Anushka Share Candid Moments in BTS Video

Despite scoring 211, India lost the match, which was heartbreaking to watch. SA won the match by seven wickets because of an unbeaten fourth-wicket partnership between Rassie van der Dussen and David Miller in the final over.

Ishan Kishan hit an incredible 48-ball 76. In addition, Hardik Pandya hit a 12-ball 31* on his India comeback. India will look to even the series at Cuttack after trailing 1-0. On Sunday, the second T20I will be played on June 12.