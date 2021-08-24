Watch: Tanzania President's Derogatory Comments Against Woman Footballers

Tanzania's President, Samia Suluhu Hassan, is facing outrage after making controversial statements about female football players in the country.

President Samia Suluhu Hassan allegedly said during a ceremony last Sunday that women players are flat-chested, indicating that they will not be good marriage choices. The event was held to commemorate the men's national football team's victory in a regional competition.

"For those with flat-chests, you could assume they are males rather than women," the President added, "and if you look at their faces, you would question... because if you want to marry, you want someone who is pretty, a lady who has the qualities that you want." As per Hassan, female footballers did not have these qualities.

Hassan stated that while these female players bring prizes to the country, "if you look at their lives in the future when their legs are fatigued from playing when they don't have the health to play, what life will they be living?"

"The life of marriage is like a dream to them," she went on to remark. Because your mother will question if they are a woman or a fellow man if one of you brings them home as your wife. "

President Hassan has been widely criticized for her comments on the occasion. The video has subsequently become popular on social media platforms all around the world, not only in Africa.