Watch: Srilankan Women Players Dancing After Beating Pakistan

Women's Asia Cup 2022: Sri Lanka defeated Pakistan in the second semi-final of the Women's Asia Cup on Thursday at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium (SICS). Sri Lanka will now face team India in the finals on Saturday (October 15).

After their tight triumph, the Sri Lankan players were seen dancing in a video on the ground which was posted by the official Twitter handle of Sri Lanka cricket.

Sri Lanka struggled early in the competition after suffering a crushing defeat at the hands of team India. However, the Chamari Athapaththu-led team was able to regain momentum by coming from behind and winning four straight matches to secure a semi-final position.

Furthermore, the team lost the last league match to Pakistan but they showed genuine character in the rematch in the semi-final encounter and won the match by one run.

Watch the video here: