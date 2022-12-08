Watch: Sri Lankan Player Loses 4 Teeth While Taking Catch

Chamika Karunaratne, a Sri Lankan bowling all-rounder, was injured while taking a catch during the fourth match of the current Lanka Premier League (LPL) 2022 between Kandy Falcons and Galle Gladiators. Karunaratne lost four teeth as the ball struck him in the face while attempting to catch it.

Chamika Karunaratne was reportedly taken to a private hospital in Galle for emergency surgery. Chamika is stable, according to Kandy Falcons Team Director Chris Powell, and will be available for the remaining games.

Watch the video here:

Chamika Karunaratne lost 3-4 teeth while taking this catch. pic.twitter.com/cvB44921yZ — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) December 8, 2022

Speaking of the game, Galle Gladiators scored 121/8 after winning the toss and deciding to bat first, with Movin Subasingha (40) and Pakistan all-rounder Imad Wasim (34) contributing with the bat. Caribbean all-rounder Carlos Brathwaite was Kandy's pick of the bowlers, taking 4/14 in four overs, including a maiden, at an economy of 3.5. In response, the Kandy Falcons successfully chased down the total with five overs to spare.

