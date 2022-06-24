Watch: Shami Celebrates After Dismissing Pujara, Video Viral

On Day 2 of the practice match between India and Leicestershire at the Grace Road in Leicester on Friday, Indian bowler Mohammed Shami clean bowled his teammate Cheteshwar Pujara.

Shami got rid of Pujara on a duck. The hitter obtains an inside edge on the pitch, and the ball is pulled back onto the stumps. After taking Pujara's wicket, he jumped on him and celebrated his wicket. Shami's celebration went viral on social media. Earlier, Shami dismissed Evans of Leicestershire with a decent length delivery. Virat Kohli takes an easy hold as Evans edges straight to the first slip.

Earlier in the day, KS Bharat ensured that India maintained momentum despite the loss of a set to Virat Kohli for 33. In stands of 66 and 32, he received help from Umesh Yadav (23) and Mohammed Shami (18 not out) and finished the day undefeated when rain forced an early conclusion.