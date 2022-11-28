Watch: Ruturaj Gaikwad Smashes Seven Sixes In An Over At The Vijay Hazare Trophy Match

Ruturaj Gaikwad made history by hitting seven sixes in an over against Uttar Pradesh in the Vijay Hazare Trophy quarterfinal match in Ahmedabad. In Shiva Singh's over, Ruturaj Gaikwad smashed seven consecutive sixes and scored 42 runs in that over. One of the over's balls was a no-ball, on which Gaikwad struck a six. Maharashtra scored 330 runs for five wickets in 50 overs. Gaikwad scored 220 runs in 159 balls, including 16 sixes and 10 fours.

After 12.4 overs, Maharashtra was 41/2. Maharashtra appeared to be on track for a total of about 250 runs, but Ruturaj Gaikwad's magnificent innings helped the Maharashtra team put up a 330-run total against Uttar Pradesh.

Ruturaj Gaikwad became the first Indian player to hit seven sixes in a List-A over. He also shared the record for the most runs scored by a hitter in a single over in List-A cricket. Furthermore, his 220-run inning against Uttar Pradesh is currently his personal best in List-A matches.

