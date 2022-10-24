Watch: Rohit Sharma Lifts Virat Kohli After Win Against Pakistan, Wins Everyone's Heart

Were there any disputes between these Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli? Even though the players made it clear many times still there were rumors that there were differences between these two players. But if you see yesterday's match then you will get an answer to these questions

Speaking of yesterday's match, India beat Pakistan in the T20 world cup 2022 on Sunday at the MCG ground, Thanks to Virat Kohli and Hardik Pandya for their match-winning knocks.

lost wickets at regular intervals, but former Indian skipper Virat Kohli stood strong against the Pakistan bowlers. India appeared to be losing the match at one point, but experienced batter Virat Kohli, who is in form, hit boundaries and made quick runs between the wickets, leading to India's victory.

India needed 16 runs in the last over, which was a do-or-die situation for both teams. Even Hardik Pandya got out in the last over, but Virat Kohli did not take much pressure, smashing two sixes. No ball and one wide from the Pakistan bowlers made India win the match easily.

After the match, the Indian team hugged and congratulated Virat Kohli for his match-winning knock. However, Rohith Sharma's reaction to Virat Kohli grabbed the eyes of millions of Indians. He hugged and lifted Virat Kohli. With that, it made clear that there were no differences between Rohith Sharma and Virat Kohli. Their bromance video is currently trending on Twitter.

This ♥️🥹 pic.twitter.com/sJUaz9nS0l — Out Of Context Cricket (@GemsOfCricket) October 23, 2022

Also Read: Virat Kohli Outshines Rohit Sharma to Become Leading Run-scorer in T20Is