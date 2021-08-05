Watch: PM Modi's Surprise Phone Call to Indian Hockey Team, Video Viral

The Indian men's hockey team fulfilled a 41-year dream by defeating Germany on Thursday and won the bronze medal at the Tokyo Olympics. Since then, congratulations messages have flooded social media platforms, with politicians, celebrities, athletes, and many other internet users.

Soon after the victory, the ecstatic team captain and coach received a surprise phone call praising their efforts. Prime Minister Narendra Modi can be heard speaking to Indian Hockey Team Captain Manpreet Singh, Head Coach Graham Reid, and Assistant Coach Piyush Dubey in a video that has since gone viral. The group is seen thanking the PM as he congratulates them on their performance over the phone.

Watch Here:

A Very Special Call

from Prime Minister Sh @narendramodi ji. Listen in 👇🏼#TeamIndia Men’s Hockey 🏑 pic.twitter.com/7o69MG3c25 — Anurag Thakur (@ianuragthakur) August 5, 2021

Earlier Narendra Modi congratulated the players on Twitter and wrote "Historic! A day that will be etched in the memory of every Indian. Congratulations to our Men’s Hockey Team for bringing home the Bronze. With this feat, they have captured the imagination of the entire nation, especially our youth. India is proud of our Hockey team"