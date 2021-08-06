Watch: PM Modi Consoles Women's Hockey Team Over Phone

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke over the phone with the Indian women's hockey team on Friday after they finished fourth in the Tokyo Olympics. The Indian team was defeated by Great Britain in the bronze medal match.

"You guys did an excellent job. Though your four-and-a-half years of hard work did not result in a medal, your dedication and sweat have served as an example to millions of women around the country. "Do not be disappointed," Modi said to an emotional Indian team.

Modi also enquired about Navneet Kaur's injury after colliding with Argentina's Agustina Gorzelany in the hockey semi-final match.

Taking each player's name, PM praised them and urged them to stop crying since he could hear them.

The team captain, Rani Rampal, thanked the Prime Minister for his encouragement. PM Modi then praised Vandana Katariya and Salima Tete for their efforts throughout the match.

The Prime Minister also congratulated team coach Sjoerd Marijne for his and the team's efforts.

Also Read: Watch: PM Modi's Surprise Phone Call to Indian Hockey Team, Video Viral