Watch: PM Modi Cheers Indian Athletes During Tokyo Olympics Opening Ceremony

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi cheered the Indian athletes in Tokyo as the Olympic Games finally began on Friday with the opening ceremony.

The opening ceremony featured 19 Indian athletes, including flag-bearers, famous boxer MC Mary Kom, and men's hockey team captain Manpreet Singh, as well as six officials. In Tokyo, the country is represented by a delegation of 228 people, including over 120 athletes.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi stood up to cheer Indian athletes as they entered the stadium during the opening ceremony.

Modi wrote on Twitter, "Come, lets us all cheer4India! Caught a few glimpses of the Tokyo 2020 opening ceremony. Wishing our dynamic contingent the very best. "

Prime Minister @narendramodi extended his best wishes to the Indian contingent for #TokyoOlympics 2020 at the opening ceremony which was held yesterday.#Tokyo2020 #Cheers4India pic.twitter.com/ZN11fek3t4 — PIB India (@PIB_India) July 24, 2021

Earlier, Modi had interacted with Olympic-bound Indian athletes, encouraging them to avoid becoming overtaken by pressure and to give their all in Tokyo. Modi remarked that the athletes are a mirror of the new India, and they appear bold and confident ahead of the Games