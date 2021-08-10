Watch: Neeraj Chopra’s Stunts Surprises Netizens

Javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra's name is now etched in the minds of all Indians after his historic medal win. Some behind-the-scenes videos of his practice sessions are becoming viral on social media. Now, it was his level of flexibility that drew the attention of netizens. Former Indian cricketer Mohammed Kaif uploaded the Neeraj Chopra video on his Twitter profile.

In the video, Neeraj can be seen bending backside while gripping the heavy shot put ball and then leaping into action. Netizens were astounded by Neeraj's ability to pull off such an amazing stunt so easily.

Also Read: How Much Money Have India's Olympic Medal Winners Earned?

Kaif wrote on Twitter, "Meet our new hero! # NeerajChopra "

Neeraj Chopra, a native of Panipat's Khandra village, won India's first Olympic gold in athletics by breaking the Olympic record in the javelin throw with a throw of 87.58 meters.