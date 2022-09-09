Watch: Neeraj Chopra's Historic Winning Moment at Zurich

Neeraj Chopra created history again. He added another record under his name by finishing first in the Diamond League Final in Zurich. With this medal, He was the first Indian to win a Diamond League competition.

Neeraj Chopra recorded a throw of 88.44m on his second try, which was enough to win the competition for himself. The remaining five contestants were no match for Neeraj Chopra's throw, and he easily won the competition. Neeraj threw 88.44m on his second attempt, followed by 88m on his third attempt and 86.11m on his fourth attempt. Neeraj's fifth effort was 87m, and his last attempt was 87m.

It is known that Neeraj Chopra missed the Birmingham Commonwealth Games (July 28 to August 8) due to a slight groyne injury.

Also Read: Asia Cup 2022: Amit Mishra Gives Fitting Reply To Pakistani Actress

The Diamond League consists of 32 Diamond Disciplines organised in a championship-style format. At the 13-series competition, athletes collect points to advance to the finals of their respective sports. The 'Diamond League Champion' will be the one who wins each diamond discipline in the final.