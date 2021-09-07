Watch: Neeraj Chopra Questioned On Sex Life, Check What He Said

Sep 07, 2021, 11:52 IST
Neeraj Chopra created history by winning a gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics. After his performance at the Olympics, his life had completely changed. While he has received many awards and recognition, he also faced some difficulties dealing with the media and people's questions.

In a recent interview, art historian Rajeev Sethi posed a question to Neeraj Chopra about his life and faced criticism on social media for his question.

Rajeev Sethi asked Neeraj Chopra how do you balance your sex life with your training? For that question, Neeraj Chopra seemed uneasy and declined to answer the question. "Sorry, sir, I have said sorry," he said.

The athlete declined to answer the question once more when he was stressed. The art historian apologized for his questions this time, but was stopped by Neeraj, who replied, "Please sir, aapke question se mera man bhar gaya hai (Please sir, I am done with your questions)."

