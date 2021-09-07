Watch: Neeraj Chopra Questioned On Sex Life, Check What He Said

Neeraj Chopra created history by winning a gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics. After his performance at the Olympics, his life had completely changed. While he has received many awards and recognition, he also faced some difficulties dealing with the media and people's questions.

In a recent interview, art historian Rajeev Sethi posed a question to Neeraj Chopra about his life and faced criticism on social media for his question.

Rajeev Sethi asked Neeraj Chopra how do you balance your sex life with your training? For that question, Neeraj Chopra seemed uneasy and declined to answer the question. "Sorry, sir, I have said sorry," he said.

Watch the video here:

If you thought Malishka was Cringe WATCH Rajeev Sethi go a STEP FURTHER 😡 He asked Neeraj Chopra : "How Do you Balance your Sеx Life with your training??" Disgusted Neeraj replied "Aapke question se mera mann bhar gaya" #NeerajChopra #RajeevSethi pic.twitter.com/qwVd7hAot4 — Rosy (@rose_k01) September 3, 2021

The athlete declined to answer the question once more when he was stressed. The art historian apologized for his questions this time, but was stopped by Neeraj, who replied, "Please sir, aapke question se mera man bhar gaya hai (Please sir, I am done with your questions)."

Here are the other reactions:

It seems that the only person who is determined to cross the 90m mark in his next throw and take his country to greater heights is #NeerajChopra himself.



Everyone else is worried and curious about everything except the Javelin! — Priyanka Shukla (@PriyankaJShukla) September 4, 2021

Few serious questions that asked Neeraj Chopra was asked recently in interviews.

1. Do you have a girlfriend?

2. Will you give me a virtual hug?

3. How do you maintain balance between sport and your sex life?

Neeraj Chopra politely refused to answer all of them.

Yet it continues. — Soumyadipta (@Soumyadipta) September 4, 2021

WTF leave the guy alone!! This is why our country will never progress as fast as the developed nations - always intrusive, nosey, insensitive questions and remarks pulling down people. As if relatives were not enough, now this cringe in interviews! Sickening! — Alpaca Girl🇮🇳 (@alpakanya) September 3, 2021