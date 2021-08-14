Watch: MS Dhoni, Other CSK Players Reach Dubai For IPL 2021

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper MS Dhoni and other players have arrived in Dubai for the resumption of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 season. Because of several COVID-19 cases within various teams, IPL 2021 was postponed halfway through the season in May.

CSK posted a video of their trip from India to Dubai. In this video, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Suresh Raina, Deepak Chahar, and MS Dhoni were seen. The video also included a glimpse into the team's entertainment room, where Dhoni and Chahar were seen playing billiards.

The Chennai-based squad will start its campaign on September 19 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium against reigning champions MI.

In the points table, Delhi Capitals (DC) were in first place, Chennai Super Kings were in second and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) were in third, followed by Mumbai Indians (MI).