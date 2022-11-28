Watch: MS Dhoni, Ishan Kishan and Hardik Pandya Party In Dubai

Former India captain MS Dhoni is regarded as one of the smartest cricketers of all time. Many young cricketers look up to him as an inspiration. However, in recent days, Dhoni has shown off his other skills as a dancer and singer.

Dhoni, who is now in Dubai for his friend's birthday celebration, is having a great time. Kuljinder Bahia, the famous musician Badshah also attended. In a video shared by Sakshi, Dhoni was seen dancing to Badshah's music with former colleagues Hardik Pandya, his brother Krunal Pandya, and wicketkeeper-batter Ishan Kishan.

Now, Hardik Pandya shared another video of himself and Dhoni dancing, which went viral quickly. In the viral video, Pandya and Dhoni danced to songs like 'Gandi Baat' from R... Rajkumar and 'Dilliwali Girlfriend' from Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani. Fans got to see a different side of Dhoni, who likes to dance his heart out.

Dhoni is having a good time before he goes to work for the Chennai Super Kings and its owners in the IPL player auction next month. While Dhoni is spending time away from the field preparing for the 2023 edition of the cash-rich league, which may be his final, Hardik and Ishan had just returned in from New Zealand after the T20 series concluded.

