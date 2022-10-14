Watch: Michael Schumacher Nephew's Accident

David Schumacher, Michael Schumacher's nephew and the son of former F1 driver Ralf Schumacher, was severely injured in a terrible incident during the Hockenheim DTM event over the weekend.

During lap 6, David crashed with Thomas Preining, sending both drivers' cars off the circuit. David was initially given the all-clear following the collision, but new scans reveal he has injured his spine, according to Fox Sports.

New tests, however, reveal that the German driver has a broken back. Ralf Schumacher, David's father, has stated that he has a lumbar vertebra fracture and must wear a corset for the time being. David Schumacher, on the other hand, will not require surgery for his broken spine and is anticipated to heal completely in a few weeks.

Michael Schumacher, a seven-time world champion, sustained catastrophic brain damage in a skiing accident in the French Alps in December 2013. He was placed in a medically induced coma until June 2014, and he is now back with his family in Switzerland.

Watch the video here:

