Watch: Messi's Emotional Video Call With Family Post Argentina's Copa America Win

Argentina captain Lionel Messi celebrated long and hard with his teammates after winning the Copa America final against Brazil, but in between all of that, he took some time out to video call his family from the stadium itself.



Copa America shared a video on Instagram. In this video, Messi screamed with joy and he kissed his winner's medal, sharing the happy moments with his wife Antonela Roccuzzo and their children.

Not only Messi and Argentines, all the football lovers over the world and Messi followers enjoyed the moment as Argentina won the first Copa America title in 28 years, having last won it in 1993 against Mexico in Ecuador.

Messi's wife posted a screenshot of the video call on her Instagram Story.