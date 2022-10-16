Watch: Ladakh School Girl's Batting Skills Breaks Internet

A sixth-grade girl from Ladakh is getting appreciation for her "pro-like" batting skills. The girl can be seen in the video striking a powerful shot and then sprinting in between the wickets to add runs to the score. The Directorate of School Education's official Twitter account posted the video.

As per the tweet, the girl's name is Maqsooma, and wants to become like Virat Kohli. "I've been playing since I was young. In particular, I'm still learning how to play "Helicopter Shot." We become exhausted after the second run and lose interest in going for another. My favourite cricketer is Virat Kohli, and I want to be like him," said Maqsooma in the video.

My father at home and my teacher at school encourage me to play cricket. I'll put all my efforts to play like @imVkohli Maqsooma student class 6th, captioned the video.

Twitter users were in awe of the Class 6 girl's talents and appreciated her.

