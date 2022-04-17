Watch: Kohli, Anushka Have a Moment During RCB Match Against DC

In the last match against Delhi Capitals, Dinesh Karthik, Glenn Maxwell and Shahbaz Ahmed were the star batters for the RCB team. However, Virat Kohli stole the show with his fielding and also took a good catch of Rishabh Pant.

Pant was on a swing with the bat after smacking Mohammed Siraj in the 17th over of the chase. However, the third ball was a little wider, and when Pant reached for it, it hit the lower portion of the bat and went over the cover fielders. Kohli, who was fielding over there, reacted on time. He jumped and grabbed the ball with one hand.

After he took the catch, Virat Kohli ran backward and then gestured to his wife, Anushka Sharma, who was watching from the stands.

Here is the video: