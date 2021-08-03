The test series between India and England will be starting from Aug 4. The payers are gearing up for the matches and practice sessions are on. It will be a 5-match test series between India and England. The team players are sharing pictures and videos on social media.

While the practice is going on in full swing, the players are also often seen getting into some fun games and other stuff to keep themselves active. A recent addition to their unique practice session was brought by Rohit Sharma. All the players were having fun and were seen running around playing the game. A video of this was shared on Instagram.

“Fun Practice, Laughter. Do not miss as Rohit Sharma's unique game leaves Team India in splits”, read the caption. Check out the video here:

You can see everybody laughing, towards the end of the video. Even the support staff played the game with them and joined the fun. Rohit Sharma said that it was a good way to start the day. It’s like getting everybody in the mood.

The test series between England and India will begin on August 4.