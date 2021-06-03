Watch Indian Athletes' Preparations For Tokyo Olympics on DD from Today

The Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports (MYAS) will release short films on the adventures of Tokyo-bound Indian sportsmen on June 3, 2021, to commemorate the 50-day countdown to the Tokyo Olympics.

The films will premiere on National Broadcaster Doordarshan's News, Sports, and DD India Channels on June 3rd, and will be shown every day until the Tokyo Olympics begins on July 23, 2021.

For the first time, the Sports Ministry has produced a series of documentaries about India's Olympic aspirations, with the goal of inspiring future generations of athletes as well as cheering on our current competitors.

Also Read: Anushka Sharma, Vamika Papped At Mumbai Airport Along With Virat Kohli

"Our athletes are one of our country's most valuable assets. They put in years of concentrated effort, often at the expense of their personal lives, to bring the country glory. These films are a tribute to their unrelenting commitment to their craft. I encourage the entire country, particularly our youth, to see these inspiring stories and cheer on our athletes as they prepare to compete in the world's largest sport" said, Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Kiren Rijiju

The first video to air on June 3 is a documentary about Indian shuttler PV Sindhu, who won India's first Olympic silver medal in Badminton at the 2016 Olympic Games. She also holds the title of World Champion.