Watch How Thomas Cup Winners Enjoyed After The Win

The Indian men's badminton team recently won the Thomas Cup, one of the most memorable events in the country's athletic history, by defeating Indonesia in the final.

India defeated 14-time champions Indonesia 3-0 in the final. Lakshya Sen, 20, started it all by defeating Anthony Ginting, a bronze medalist in the Tokyo Olympics. Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty then defeated Mohammad Ahsan and Kevin Sanjaya Sukamuljo 18-21, 23-21, and 21-19 to give India a 2-0 lead. Finally, Kidambi Srikanth completed India's historic victory by defeating Jonatan Christie 21-15, and 23-21.

Now, Prannoy HS shared the video of how they celebrated the win and captioned it, "On Public Demand!! Behind the scenes." In this video, Thomas Cup winners Laskhya Sen, Chirag Shetty, and Satwiksairaj were seen dancing.

Here is the video: