Watch: Hardik Pandya Wife Natasa Stankovic Make Heads Turn With Sensual Cat Walk

Natasa Stankovic, the wife of Team India all-rounder Hardik Pandya, has once again wowed her 3.1 million Instagram fans with a sizzling and sensual catwalk on Saturday (June 26). Natasa, a Serbian model, posted a video of her dancing to Little Mix's Wasabi song with a 'girl gang' on Instagram.

Natasa can be seen in the video sporting a light yellow dress, a black coat, and a cap as she catwalks in style while displaying her bold avatar. She captioned the video with hearts and fire emojis.

Natasa's video quickly went viral after she shared it on Instagram, and her husband, Hardik, commented with a heart and a fire emoji.

Meanwhile, Hardik will return to India for the team's six-match trip to Sri Lanka next month. On July 13, the limited series is set to begin. Hardik and his brother Krunal have been picked for the squad, which will be headed by Shikhar Dhawan.